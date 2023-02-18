Kevin T. Conroy Sells 14,617 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Exact Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $79.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Exact Sciences Company Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.