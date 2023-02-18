Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 597,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.
Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)
