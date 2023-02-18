Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 597,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after buying an additional 591,959 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 177.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

