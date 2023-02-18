KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 476112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at KBR

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.