Kathy V. Turner Sells 2,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $496.46 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.76 and its 200 day moving average is $402.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.