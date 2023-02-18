John M. Wall Sells 3,943 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $194.44 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.