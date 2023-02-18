IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.18.

SNPS stock opened at $354.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.13 and its 200 day moving average is $330.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

