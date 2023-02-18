IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 119 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $274.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.14.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

