IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Up 0.0 %

IT stock opened at $346.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock worth $11,840,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

