IFP Advisors Inc Has $78,000 Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

