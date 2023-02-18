IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 102.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $86.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $211.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

