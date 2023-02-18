IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,992 Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:RTYD)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:RTYD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 2.30% of Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

