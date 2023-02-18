IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 274 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

