Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

