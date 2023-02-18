Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $194.54

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.54 and last traded at $193.08, with a volume of 12597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.28.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
