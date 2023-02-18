Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $194.54

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.54 and last traded at $193.08, with a volume of 12597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

