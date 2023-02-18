Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,676,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.18 million. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

