Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

