First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar Company Profile

Shares of FSLR opened at $164.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.57. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

