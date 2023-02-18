Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Roku, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Roku Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.04.

ROKU stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

