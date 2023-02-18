Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $162.01

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $162.01 and last traded at $162.03, with a volume of 6138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.13.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,220,000 after purchasing an additional 234,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

