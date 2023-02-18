Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $164.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

ECL opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 425,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

