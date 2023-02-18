Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of DY stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

