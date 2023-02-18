Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.96

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.96 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 1321989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.
Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.
Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
