DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.
Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.
