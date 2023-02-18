Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,758 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,320. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

DAL stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

