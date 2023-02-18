Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $255.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $320.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.53.

NYSE SAM opened at $329.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.58. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

