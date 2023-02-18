Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.53.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $329.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.