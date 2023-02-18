BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 308.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

