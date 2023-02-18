Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 1815468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Azul Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.
About Azul
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
