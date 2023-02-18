Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 1815468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 629,730 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Azul by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,071,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

