Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,256 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $431,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

