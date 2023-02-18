Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.