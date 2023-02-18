Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

