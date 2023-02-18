Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 375,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 512,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,868,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 454,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,867,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $152.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

