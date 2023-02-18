Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 430,241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amcor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.42 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

