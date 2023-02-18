Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,893.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,888,206 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,909.5% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 409,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after buying an additional 389,057 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,914.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 97,253 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,024.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 462.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

