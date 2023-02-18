Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,634 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Premier were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Premier by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Premier by 41.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Premier Trading Up 2.3 %

Premier Announces Dividend

PINC opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also

