Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Marcus & Millichap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 89.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $239,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMI opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

