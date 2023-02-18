Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in BankUnited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 22.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.