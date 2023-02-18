Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,381,092 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Okta were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $22,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $23,494,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10,469.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $74.01 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

