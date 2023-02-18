Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGM stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $140.37.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.