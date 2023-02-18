Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 24,289 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Deluxe worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 374,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 148,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,770,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLX stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $824.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

