Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CAE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of CAE by 2,779.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 242,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 233,816 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CAE by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,196,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,653,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 285,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

