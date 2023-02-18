Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.52

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$54.52 and last traded at C$54.20, with a volume of 6769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.63.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

