Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 4,134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,503.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

