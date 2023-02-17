Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

