Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 42,853 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,853 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.