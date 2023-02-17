Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 62,477 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

