Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,646 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $147.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

