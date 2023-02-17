OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.92. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

