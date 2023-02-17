New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,958 shares of company stock worth $10,171,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $47.23 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -944.41, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

