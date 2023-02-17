New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,849 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 136.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,212,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 374.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.34 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

